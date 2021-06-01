Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 212.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up about 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 3.27% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $319,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.1% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,571. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.