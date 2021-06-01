Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073,185 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,518 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.25% of The TJX Companies worth $203,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,863 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 239,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 123,964 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 124,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

