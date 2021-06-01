Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 59,343 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 59,343 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.08% of Medtronic worth $133,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.38. The company had a trading volume of 112,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,847. The firm has a market cap of $169.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.91. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

