Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 9,801 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $292,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 203,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $262.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,458. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $137.88 and a one year high of $269.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

