Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 78,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,638,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $200,168,000 after purchasing an additional 89,702 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 358,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 69,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.51. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $79.12 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

