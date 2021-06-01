Lotto 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $245,625.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Lotto has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $82.60 million and approximately $245,625.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.23 or 0.00494633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

