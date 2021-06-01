Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Trimmed by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 4.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,445,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,902,000 after buying an additional 257,727 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 186,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.13. 84,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.09 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

