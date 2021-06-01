LTO Network (LTO) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. LTO Network has a total market cap of $62.11 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00083831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00020511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.01007966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.79 or 0.09759634 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,367 coins and its circulating supply is 282,649,558 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

