Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUMN. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

