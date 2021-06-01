Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $104.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LITE. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ LITE opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.95. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $14,643,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,756,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,279,000 after buying an additional 268,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,608,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,234,000 after buying an additional 154,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,608,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,234,000 after buying an additional 154,751 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after buying an additional 4,751,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.