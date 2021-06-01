Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 407,100 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 29th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

LXFR opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $654.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LXFR. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

