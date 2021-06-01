LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.91

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.91 and last traded at $116.91, with a volume of 46885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

