MACRO Consulting Group Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MACRO Consulting Group decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.3% of MACRO Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $880.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,512. The firm has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $515.72 and a one year high of $888.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $837.95 and a 200 day moving average of $749.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

