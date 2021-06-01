MACRO Consulting Group Sells 3,743 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MACRO Consulting Group decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for about 1.5% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after buying an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 11,411.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. 4,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,339. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

