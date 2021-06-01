MACRO Consulting Group Sells 4,513 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MACRO Consulting Group trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 4.6% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.03. 67,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

