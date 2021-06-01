Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.38

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 23575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

