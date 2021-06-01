MahaDAO Price Tops $3.96 on Top Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.96 or 0.00010893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00061147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00300655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00191969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.00992311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032788 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,142 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

