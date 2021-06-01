MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,640,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,075,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,398.20 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,308.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,208.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

