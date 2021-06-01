Maker (MKR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $192.98 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,549.66 or 0.09854736 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $3.52 billion and approximately $192.98 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,501 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

