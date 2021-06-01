Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.89. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 168,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 104,761 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,676 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

