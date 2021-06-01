MAN (FRA:MAN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.78

MAN SE (FRA:MAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €50.78 ($59.74) and traded as high as €72.70 ($85.53). MAN shares last traded at €72.10 ($84.82), with a volume of 15,100 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.78.

MAN Company Profile (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

