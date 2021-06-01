MANTRA DAO Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $52.33 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 298,006,595 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

