Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.79

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.79 and traded as high as C$25.38. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$25.27, with a volume of 1,768,582 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on MFC. CSFB cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. The firm has a market cap of C$49.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.4400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.95%.

In related news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,897.95. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149.

About Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

