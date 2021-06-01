Maple One Day Volume Hits $105,936.00 (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $11.57 or 0.00031711 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $105,936.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maple has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00083569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.38 or 0.01020208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.64 or 0.09774243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092082 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

