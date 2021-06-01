Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.63

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.63 and traded as high as $16.92. Marine Products shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 6,503 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $552.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.26%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Marine Products by 7.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Marine Products by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marine Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marine Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 3.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

