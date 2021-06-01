Marlin Reaches Market Cap of $66.60 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Marlin has a market capitalization of $66.60 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

