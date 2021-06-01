Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,344 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Marriott International worth $45,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

MAR stock opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

