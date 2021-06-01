Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.99. The stock had a trading volume of 224,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,321. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.64 and a 200-day moving average of $357.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.77 and a one year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

