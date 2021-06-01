Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after buying an additional 95,761 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,354. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $234.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.72 and its 200-day moving average is $217.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

