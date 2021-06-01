Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $2.62 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.45. 82,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,322. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

