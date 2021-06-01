Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,585. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

