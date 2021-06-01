Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

VUG traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,773. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.53 and its 200-day moving average is $257.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

