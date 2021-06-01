Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 5,180 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.78. 135,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,223. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86.

