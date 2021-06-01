Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.13

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.67. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 28,209 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.81.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $200.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the period. 32.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

