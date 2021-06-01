Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 46,450 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 374.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PPL by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.41.

PPL stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

