Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 9,981 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 369.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Teradyne by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 473,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,571,000 after buying an additional 246,939 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Teradyne by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

