Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 515.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Slack Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,228,000 after buying an additional 4,080,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $227,890,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth about $184,183,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $178,413,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -84.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $44,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,164.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

