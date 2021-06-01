Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 17,652 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 375.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,652 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 322,495 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $166,229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

