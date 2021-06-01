Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 8,671 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 374.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Dover by 9.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,652,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE:DOV opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.