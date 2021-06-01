Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 372.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Zillow Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total transaction of $1,150,969.84. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 512,200 shares of company stock worth $72,329,947. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ Z opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

