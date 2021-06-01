Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.52 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 373.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,412 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,912 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 105,335 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.