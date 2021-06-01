Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.55 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 375.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,191,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 110,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,276 shares of company stock worth $17,540,631 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average is $101.30.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.