Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 374.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

