Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.71 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 372.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after buying an additional 390,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,304,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $306.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.78 and its 200-day moving average is $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.62 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on W. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.