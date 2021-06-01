Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 374.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WST opened at $347.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.52. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.72 and a 52 week high of $349.26.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

