Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 373.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 613,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

