Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 21,585 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 372.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

