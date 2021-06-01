Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 374.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

