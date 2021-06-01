Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 374.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,946,000 after acquiring an additional 107,940 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,711,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

NYSE VMC opened at $183.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.62.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.