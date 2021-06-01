Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Update

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 29th total of 928,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 341,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 109,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $215.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.11. Masimo has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

